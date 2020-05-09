23 Filipinos in Dubai die of Covid-19: envoy

MANILA – The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai on Friday reported that 23 Filipinos have died of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Dubai, up by six from the 17 reported on May 6.

“As of yesterday, 16,000 na ang kaso ng Covid-positive dito (United Arab Emirates) at mayroon na rin po tayong around 23 na namatay na ating mga kababayan sa Covid-19 dito lang po ‘yan sa Dubai (As of yesterday, there are already around 16,000 cases of Covid-positive here and we also recorded 23 deaths due to Covid-19 in Dubai alone),” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said during the Laging Handa briefing.

He did not provide specific details but he noted that “many recoveries” were also reported among the infected.

Based on the latest data of the World Health Organization, there are 15,738 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the entire UAE while 157 have died.

Cortes said mobility restrictions in Dubai have eased but many Filipinos are still struggling on employment, particularly those under a no-work-no-pay arrangement.

“Unang tumulong ang Dubai Police at konsulado kung saan nagkaroon kami ng understanding na kung may mga kababayan asking for food or meals ay ibibigay natin ang listahan sa Dubai Police para mabigyan sila during lockdown (The Dubai Police and the Consulate were the first to act and we had an understanding on coordinating aid and meals to Filipinos affected by the lockdown),” he said.

He said the Department of Labor and Employment’s one-time cash assistance for displaced overseas Filipino workers is ongoing.

He also reported that help was extended to a number of Filipinos affected by a fire that razed a residential building in Dubai.

To date, around 1,500 Filipinos have requested repatriation from the embassy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





