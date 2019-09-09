Southwest monsoon to bring rains in Luzon

MANILA — The southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring scattered rain showers in most areas of Luzon on Monday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is affecting Metro Manila, Rizal province and the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

San Fernando City, La Union

The rest of the country will experience periodic strong gusty winds and cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.







PAGASA said a low pressure area still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression. It is expected to enter PAR on Wednesday.

Metro Manila’s temperature ranges from 26-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 25-33 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 17-19 degrees Celsius; SBMA 26-30 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 27-32 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-33 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com