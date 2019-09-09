3 die, 4 hurt as bus falls into ditch in Sibugay town

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three persons, including a septuagenarian, died while four others were wounded when the bus they were riding fell into a ditch on the Zamboanga-Pagadian highway, a police official said Saturday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said the incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Lutiman, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez identified the fatalities as Gertrudes Baya, 73; Rina Mualam, 14; and Salma Mualam, 35.

Injured were Victor Antiampo, 62; Medivina Antiampo, 55; Karim Jarol, 62; and, Sapiya Jarol, 62. They were taken to a hospital in Imelda town.

Galvez said investigation showed that the bus fell into a ditch on the side of the road when the driver, Noriel Andico, 41, lost control of it.

She said the victims were among the 45 passengers of the Lizamay Express Bus, which was traveling from Oluntanga, Zamboanga Sibugay to this city at the time of the incident. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com