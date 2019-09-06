TESDA gives Baguio cops vehicle maintenance skills

BAGUIO CITY— The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) will soon have a well-maintained fleet of vehicles after policemen completed a five-day training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“This is a training for police officers aimed primarily to train policemen who can drive to also have knowledge in preventive maintenance to allow them to know-how to always care for the vehicles provided to their offices,” said Belmar Angoling, acting administrator of the TESDA regional training center (RTC) based in Loakan road.







The five-day training is focused on preventive maintenance of vehicles, which in the long run, can be a cost-cutting measure for the government, Angoling said.

“Para hindi lang driving, para pag nag-bog down ang sasakyan nila anytime, lalo na kapag may operation sila mismo ang mag identify ng fault and do something (So that they will not just drive the vehicles and anytime it bogs down, especially if there is an operation, they can identify the problem and can do something about it),” Angoling said.

He said they are having talks with the leadership of the BCPO to give in-depth training on vehicle overhaul and repair aside from training on electrical wiring for vehicles.

Angoling said the training will be beneficial to the police, whose vehicles are always on the go.

He said the first batch of trainees is composed of 25 police officers.







“Sabi ng director meron pa susunod na training (According to the director, there will be another training),” Angoling said.

The five-day training, which started on September 2, focused on gas and diesel engine tune-up.

On the last day on Friday, the trainees will have an orientation and a brief on the advance vehicle repair course. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com