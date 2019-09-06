Southwest monsoon to bring rains Friday

MANILA — The southwest monsoon will bring rains over northern Luzon on Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 27-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 25-33 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-18 degrees Celsius; SBMA 26-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 27-32; Metro Cebu 26-33 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-32 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com