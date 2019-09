MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Zambales on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 398 km. southwest of the municipality of Palauig at 9:58 p.m. It had a depth of 31 km.

There were no reported intensities, and Phivolcs is not expecting any damage.

Aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5.1 quake, Phivolcs said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com