Indian couple illegally staying in PH faces deportation

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it is set to deport an Indian couple who were arrested recently in Caloocan City for illegally staying in the country.

BI Acting Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. identified them as Kuldeep Singh, 42, and his common-law wife Manjeet Kaur, 49.

They were arrested at their residence along Dorotea Road, Grace Park, on the strength of a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente last August 30

“We requested the mission order after our office received complaints alleging that the couple was engaged in usurious lending activities that prey on small Filipino traders and other residents of the city,” he said in a statement.

BI prosecutors have charged Singh with misrepresentation for falsely stating that he was legally married to a Filipina when he applied for a resident visa while Kaur will be deported for being an undocumented alien.

According to BI Intelligence Officer Jude Hinolan, who led the arresting team, Singh resorted to “marriage for convenience” by faking his marriage to a Filipino citizen which enabled him to acquire resident status in the country.

The Indian allegedly presented a marriage certificate purporting that he is married to a certain Filipina but the latter was neither present or could not be located when the BI agents went to his house.

“We suspect that the spouse named in his marriage certificate is fictitious as he could not pinpoint her whereabouts. Instead, we discovered that he was living with an Indian woman who turned out to be undocumented as she failed to show any document proving she is legally staying in the country,” the BI official added.

The couple are detained at the BI Detention Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while undergoing deportation proceedings. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com