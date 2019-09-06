GOODWILL VISIT by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 06/09/201906/09/2019 Members of the Philippine Navy band welcome the arrival of Spanish Navy (Armada Española) ship Mendez Nuñez (F-104) for a goodwill visit at the Pier 15, Manila South Harbor on Thursday (September 5, 2019). This is the first visit of a Spanish Navy ship in the country in over a century since the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War, that marked the end of Spain’s colonial rule over the Philippines in 1898. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com