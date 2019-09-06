GCTA HEARING by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 06/09/201906/09/2019 Former Justice Secretary Estelito Mendoza opines that the Good Conduct and Time Allowance (GCTA), a law enacted in 2013 to fast-track the release of well-behaved convicts and decongest the country’s jails, could create a constitutional crisis, during the Senate hearing in Pasay City on Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019). Mendoza cited the case of former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez who should serve 270 years in prison for nine life terms – seven for the Eileen Sarmenta-Allan Gomez case in 1993 and two for Penaloza father-and-son murder in 1991 – and not 40 years maximum as computed by the Bureau of Corrections under the GCTA. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com