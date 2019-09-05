Village exec killed in Basilan ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A village official was killed in an ambush while a former barangay executive was injured in another incident here in the region, a police official said Thursday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the victims as Mario Japal, a councilor in Barangay Maligue, Isabela City, Basilan; and Tuayong Salam Laudin, 68, former barangay chairperson of Suhaile Arabi, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.







Galvez said Japal was killed in an ambush around 6 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Maligue, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Galvez said investigation showed Japal was driving his motorcycle on his way to report for work in Barangay Cabunbata in the same city when ambushed by an unidentified gunman.

Galvez, meanwhile, said Laudin was shot and wounded around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Sitio Kalayaan Island, Barangay Suhaile Arabi, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

She said Laudin was walking home from his fishpond when repeatedly shot by an unidentified person.

She added that Laudin, who suffered three gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Siocon District Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating both incidents. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com