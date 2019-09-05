PNP starts probe on cops in Ilocos execs’ ambush

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of the Ilocos Police Regional Office is investigating the administrative case filed against two policemen allegedly involved in the ambush of Balaoan vice mayor Al-Fred Concepcion, mayor Aleli Concepcion and their companions.

In a radio interview Wednesday, Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, PRO-1 spokesperson, said the family of the victims requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Ilocos regional office to look into matter.

Peralta said the NBI filed on July 30 double murder and multiple counts of attempted murder case before the Department of Justice against Master Sgt. Dario Cahigas and Senior Master Sgt. Arnald Calzado for their alleged involvement in the ambush of the Concepcions.







“We have forwarded (pieces of) evidence, gathered by the Scene of the Crime Operatives, to the NBI as the family requested for them,” she added.

But Peralta admitted they have yet to receive a copy of the formal case.

She said they were saddened by the incident involving their fellow police officers but they remain in high morale.

“We are apoliticial, we don’t have to take sides on the issue. Our main mandate is to serve and protect our citizens so we just continue to do our responsibilities, we maintain a high morale,” she added.







Peralta also assured they will respect and follow whatever the result of the investigation.

The ambush happened on Nov. 14, 2018 when the Concepcions were on their way to the municipal hall on board their car when they were blocked by gunmen who fired at their convoy.

This resulted in the deaths of the vice mayor and his bodyguard Michael Ulep, while mayor Concepcion was wounded with eight others, some of whom were bystanders in front of the Balaoan Central School. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com