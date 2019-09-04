NBI presents case vs. 2 cops in La Union vice mayor’s death

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday presented its case before prosecutors on the killing of Baloan, La Union Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion who was ambushed last November 18.

The victim’s daughter, municipal Mayor Aleli Concepcion, who was also among those ambushed, said family and friends have raised PHP10-million reward for information leading to those behind the attack.







The NBI attended the first preliminary investigation on the case before the Department of Justice against two suspects, M/Sgt. (SPO1) Dario Cahigas of the Intelligence Division of the La Union Provincial Police Office and Senior M/Sgt. (SPO2) Arnold Calzado of the PNP Regional Office 1 (PRO-1).

Among the pieces of evidence gathered by the NBI-Ilocos Regional Office under lawyere Angelito Magno were DNA examination, security camera footage, and headgears.

“I call on the other perpetrators — there are many of you still out there. You remain unnamed today and think that you are currently enjoying protection from those who gave you your orders… I assure you, you no longer serve their interests today,” Mayor Concepcion said during a press briefing.







The victims were in a vehicle convoy traveling along the Balaoan-Luna Road on their way to the municipal hall when they were ambushed by attackers on board a gray Toyota Innova and Toyota Rav4.

The getaway vehicles, the NBI said, were owned by a private corporation and was reported to be stolen.

Likewise killed during the incident was the vice-mayor’s aide, Mike Ulep. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com