Strong wind destroys houses, crops in Lake Sebu

KORONADAL CITY — Several houses were damaged after strong wind ravaged several villages in Lake Sebu town, South Cotabato province Friday night.

Roberto Baggong, head of the Lake Sebu Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said Saturday the incident happened around 6 p.m. amid heavy rains in the area.

No casualties were reported but at least five houses were confirmed as totally destroyed in Sitio Lemkebu, Barangay Lake Seloton, he said.

Citing a report from village officials, he said the unusually strong wind also toppled a number of trees in the area.







“The affected residents are currently taking temporary shelter at the barangay day care center,” he said in an interview.

Baggong said they received reports from residents that several houses and crops were also damaged by the weather disturbance in Barangays Upper Maculan and Halilan.

He said most of the affected houses were reported as totally damaged.

A team from the MDRRMO is currently assessing and validating the affected areas as well as other nearby villages for other possible damages, he said.

Baggong said they have also coordinated with barangays officials for the immediate submission of official reports.

He added that they advised the residents to be always vigilant and monitor the situation in their areas, especially those considered susceptible to weather-related calamities. Roel Osano / PNA – northboundasia.com