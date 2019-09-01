Floods hit parts of Ilocos Norte due to monsoon rains

LAOAG CITY—Several low lying areas in Ilocos Norte are flooded due to heavy monsoon rains on Saturday afternoon.

In the towns of Currimao, Paoay and Batac City, some residents, whose homes are underwater, are now preparing to evacuate before nightfall.

“Even the saints, while on earth, had to deal with the deluge of worldliness. But on the Higher Ground they struggled to remain,” said Father Tom Pascua as he posted on Facebook a photo of the flooded St. Michael Archangel Parish in Currimao town.

On Saturday morning, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council alerted all city and municipal disaster reduction and management officers to follow precautionary measures and prevent possible loss of lives and properties due to a low-pressure area in Aparri, Cagayan that is affecting the entire Luzon area.







A red alert level was declared in Batac City, Poblacion to prepare residents for evacuation as the Quiaoit River is about to overflow.

“The river embankment at the Eureka Bridge is leaking and now flooding the houses nearby,” said Dr. Shirley Agrupis, a Batac resident and president of the Mariano Marcos State University as she called the attention of local authorities through her Facebook post of the swelling river.

“Sana huwag bumigay ung rip-rap (I hope the rip-rap won’t collapsed),” she said.

In a flood advisory, residents along mountain slopes are also advised to prepare for possible landslides, mudslides, rock slides, and flash floods. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com and Photo by Fr. Tom Pascua