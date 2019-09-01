4 ‘peddlers’ killed, 15 arrested in Bulacan buy-bust ops

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — Four suspected drug pushers were killed and 15 others were arrested in several buy-bust operations conducted by the Bulacan police on Thursday.

Police Col. Chito G. Bersaluna, Bulacan provincial director, said the four suspected pushers were neutralized in separate operations in San Jose del Monte City, Pandi, and San Rafael.

Bersaluna said suspects Jay-R Ansiboy and Romel Banay were killed in an encounter after a completed transaction in San Jose del Monte City at about 1 a.m.

“Recovered from the crime scene were (a) caliber 38 revolver, an improvised shotgun, 17 small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu, one plastic sachet of marijuana, a Honda Click motorcycle, and PHP500 marked money,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said drug suspects Amador Medina and Reynaldo del Rosario were killed in separate buy-bust operations in Pandi and San Rafael, respectively.

A total of 14 plastic sachets containing shabu, two calibers 38, ammunition, and buy-bust money were recovered from both crime scenes.

The 15 suspects were arrested by the Baliwag, Marilao, Meycauyan City, City of San Jose del Monte, and Santa Maria police stations.

A total of 22 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, two bricks wrapped in paper containing dried marijuana leaves, five other blocks wrapped in transparent plastic containing marijuana, and marked money were seized from all 15 suspects. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com