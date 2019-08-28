‘Jenny’ exits Luzon Wednesday

MANILA — Tropical depression Jenny (international name Pudol) has left the Luzon landmass Wednesday but light to heavy rain showers will still prevail in some areas of Luzon.

In its latest severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Jenny emerged over the Lingayen Gulf at around 3 a.m. and would likely re-intensify into a tropical storm as it moves away.

Light to moderate with frequent heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.







Jenny is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 (TCWS) is still hoisted in the following areas:

Cagayan

Apayao

Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

northern portion of Zambales

Tarlac

As of 7a.m., Jenny was last spotted at 215 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan and was moving west northwest at 35 kph. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Mindoro provinces, and Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands) due to the southwest monsoon.







PAGASA said gusty conditions may still be experienced in areas under TCWS #1. Occasional gusts may also occur in Visayas and in other areas of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, including the seaboards of areas still under TCWS #1 due to potentially rough sea conditions.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 25-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 25-31 Baguio City 17-20 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24-29 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 24-30 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-32 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com