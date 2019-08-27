NDRRMC units in Aurora, nearby areas on alert for ‘Jenny’

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday placed on alert all local units in Aurora and other nearby provinces for potential flooding and landslides due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Jenny.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said responders from the uniformed services are already deployed along with other disaster response personnel.

“Deployed naman yung mga responders ng mga uniformed services. Ang tinitingnan ko na lang dito at the national level is ‘yung kung kinakailangan ng magdadala ng augmentation from one region to another, ‘yun ang actually pinag-uusapan na namin ng AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) eh kasi magkasama kami rito (The uniformed services are deployed. What we are looking at the national level is if there is a need for those who will transport augmentation from one region to another that is actually what we and the AFP are talking about. It’s because we are together in this effort),” he said during an interview with reporters.







The provinces of Aurora, Quirino, and Isabela were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 2 as ‘Jenny’ intensified into a tropical storm while moving towards Central Luzon.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny was last spotted 360 kilometers, east-northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.

Jenny is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (65 kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Moving west-northwest at 25 kph, Jenny is expected to pummel Aurora on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com