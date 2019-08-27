Navy man dies in Zambales road mishap

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — A member of the Philippine Navy died when his car crashed into a passenger bus along the national highway here Monday night.

Captain Marvin Domacena, chief of San Antonio police station, said Private First-Class Joseph Bill Ignacio, 26, who was based at the Naval Educational Training and Doctrine Command here, sustained injuries in his body as a result of the accident.







Domacena said that based on the investigation, Ignacio, a native of Zamboanga City, was driving his Kia Pride Sedan going to the north direction when he swerved to the opposite lane and hit the oncoming Victory Liner bus driven by Joseph Menor, 36.

“The Kia Pride Sedan was said to be going on high speed when it figured in the collision,” he said.

Ignacio was taken to the San Marcelino District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Mahatma Datu / PNA – northboundasia.com