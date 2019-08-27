‘Jenny’ now tropical storm; 3 areas under Signal No. 2

MANILA — Three provinces in Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 2 as ‘Jenny’ intensified into a tropical storm while moving towards central Luzon on Tuesday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said ‘Jenny’ was last spotted 360 kilometers, east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.







‘Jenny’ is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (65 kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Moving west northwest at 25 kph, ‘Jenny’ is expected to pummel Aurora on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over Isabela, Aurora, and Quirino while TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes.

Areas under TCWS No. 2 are expected to experience winds of up to 60 to 120 kph within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, winds of up to 30 to 60 kph are expected over areas under TCWS No. 1 within the next 36 hours.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains will pour over Bicol Region, Samar provinces, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela and Cagayan.







Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, and the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro

Meanwhile, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Island), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon, during the same period.

Maintaining its speed and direction, ‘Jenny’ is forecast to be 140 km west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan on Wednesday and is expected to exit the country on Thursday. Benjamin Nathaniel Bondoc / PNA – northboundasia.com