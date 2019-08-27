‘Jenny’ heading to Isabela, more areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA — It will be a rainy Tuesday in several areas in the country as tropical depression ‘Jenny’ moves towards northern Luzon.

In its 8 a.m. weather bulletin, ‘Jenny’ was spotted 440 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Moving west at 25 kph, ‘Jenny’ may intensify into a tropical storm before hitting the province of Aurora on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.







Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes.

Winds of up to 30 to 60 kph are expected over these areas.

Intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Samar Provinces, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela and Cagayan. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, and the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro.







Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains are expected over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Island), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent to occasionally heavy rains may affect Western Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Zambales and Bataan.

Maintaining its speed and direction, ‘Jenny’ is forecast to be in the vicinity of Longos, Pangasinan on Wednesday and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com