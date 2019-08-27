“Ineng” leaves over P1.1-B damages in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY—Non-stop rains, brought about by severe tropical storm “Ineng”, left two persons dead and over PHP1.1 billion worth damages in Ilocos Norte, the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported Monday.

Based on its latest situation report, the PDRRMC said the biggest damage was recorded in infrastructure, particularly on unfinished construction of national roads and bridges – including buildings at PHP727.5 million.

At the height of the typhoon on Saturday, Ilocos Norte residents particularly in Laoag, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos and Vintar experienced one of the worst flooding caused by torrential rains of around 50 millimeters volume of water for 16 hours.







The heavy downpour caused a landslide that hit the house of Pauleen Joy Corpuz, 17, in Sta. Catalina, Pasuquin and the drowning Ricky Manglallan of Barangay Salet, Laoag City on Saturday.

Hundreds of farm animals worth over PHP7.5 million also drowned in floodwaters.

Submerged rice fields and other high-value crops in some areas of the province reached an estimated damage of more than PHP30.3 million in crops, PHP 6.3 million in fisheries, and PHP7.5 million livestock and agri-infrastructure PHP122.6 million.

The PDRRMC also reported 20 totally damaged houses, 46 partially damaged, and 9,582 flooded.

Since Saturday, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc led the inspection of damages and distribution of relief goods to the 9,873 affected families or 41,618 persons in the entire province.

“We have enough relief packs, which is our main focus. We also have to clear the roads, and finally, prioritize our agriculture sector,” Manotoc said in an interview on Sunday.







On Monday, Senators Ma. Imelda Josefa Marcos and Bong Go, and Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar arrived at the Laoag International Airport to help in the relief operations in Metro Gabu, Laoag City.

“Those who have less in life will have more in service” Dar said, as he assured affected farmers the DA will provide PHP18.1 million worth of corn, veggies and hybrid seeds so they could cope with their losses.

“We are ready to provide emergency financial assistance worth PHP25,000 to each affected farmer with zero-interest and payable up to 3 years,” he said while visiting Metro Gabu, one of the hard-hit coastal villages in the city. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com