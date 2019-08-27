‘Ineng’ death toll climbs to 2, affected families now 12.3K

MANILA — Two persons were killed while around 12,284 families were affected by inclement weather due to Severe Tropical Storm Ineng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) said Tuesday.

In its 10 a.m. update, the NDRRMC also said two others were injured while the affected families are residing in 208 barangays in Regions 1, 2 and 3.

The number of dead is higher by one compared to Monday’s update.







Both the dead and injured are from Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Also, in the report signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, the number of families affected is equivalent to 51,416 persons.

Of this, 722 families or 2,733 individuals are being aided inside and outside 51 evacuation centers.

Houses damaged were placed at 58, 24 of which are totally and 34 partially, in six municipalities in Ilocos Norte.

Also, 13 areas in Region 1 reported flooding but as of this posting, floodwaters in four localities have already subsided. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com