Ilocos Norte temporarily bans entry of swine

LAOAG CITY — Ilocos Norte has banned the entry of swine and its by-products as a precautionary measure amid the African swine fever scare.

In an executive order issued on August 23, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc explained the temporary “pork ban” is effective Friday.







He said the ban shall only be lifted until such time that the Bureau of Animal Industry will make an official declaration that the country is safe from the African swine fever and other related diseases.

“We are doing this to avert the entry of these highly contagious diseases in the province and to safeguard and protect our hog industry,” Manotoc said.

Manotoc has ordered the police and quarantine officers to closely monitor the province’s entry ports and access roads.







Since last May, the Provincial Veterinary Office led by Dr. Loida Valenzuela has alerted the public to refrain from buying China-manufactured luncheon meat Maling including other processed pork meat.

The PVO is closely monitoring grocery stores in the province while conducting information activity among local government units.

The province is known for its bagnet (deep fried pork meat), which is a hightly sought pasalubong (gift) for tourists. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com