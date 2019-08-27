Filipino dies after saving friend in Canada

MANILA— A Filipino national has drowned after saving the life of his friend in Calgary, Canada, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Monday.

The agency did not identify the man but assured assistance to the bereaved family in repatriating the Filipino’s remains to Manila.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, is assisting on the repatriation of the remains of a Filipino who passed away in Lake Syne in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada,” it said in a bulletin sent through Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez.

According to Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron, the drowning incident happened after the Filipino national saved a friend on August 23.

“After saving the lives of his friends, he drowned in the lake,” the agency, citing the envoy, said.

Meanwhile, the agency extended its sympathies to the family of the victim. As of writing, the Consulate General is in close coordination with the Canadian authorities and his kin in processing the repatriation of his remains.

The Consulate General is also monitoring developments in the case and remains ready to provide appropriate assistance. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com