3 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle falls off cliff in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Three persons died while another is in critical condition after a motorcycle, they were riding on fell off a cliff amid a downpour in a remote village here Sunday afternoon.

Maj. Yol Hilado, deputy chief of the city police’s traffic management unit (TMU), said Monday the motorcycle was traversing a sharp curve past 2 p.m. at a portion of Sitio Datal Salvan in Barangay San Jose when its driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

Hilado said the motorcycle overshot a nearby bridge and fell off a cliff estimated to be around 20 feet high.

“The road was quite slippery as it was raining at that time,” Hilado said in an interview.

A report released Monday noon by the TMU identified the fatalities as Joseph Salawa, driver of the motorcycle; and passengers Min Flang, and Adrian Andrian Salawa.

The third passenger, a five-year-old child, is still in critical condition at the city government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital.

Witnesses immediately responded and retrieved the victims, but three of them were declared dead upon arrival at the city hospital.

Hilado said the victims, who are all residents of Purok Blala in Datal Salvan, were on their way to the barangay proper of San Jose when the incident happened. Richelyn Gubalani / PNA – northboundasia.com