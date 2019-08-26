Call center agent shot dead in Digos City

DIGOS CITY – A 50-year-old female call center agent was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen near her residence in Barangay San Miguel here Friday morning, police said.

Police said Estrella Baisak Camallere was on her way to catch a ride for the town center to attend a scheduled land dispute hearing at the Regional Trial Court when she was killed at around 8:10 a.m.

Baisak, a call center agent of IBEX in Davao City, succumbed to gunshot wounds in the head and back of the body, police said.







Police said the attackers, who remained unidentified as of posting time, fired a handgun at close-range twice and fled on a black Honda XRM motorcycle.

Based on witnesses’ accounts, police said the motorcycle driver is medium built, wore denim pants and jacket, the same body profile as the back-rider who sported a gray jacket.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered two spent casings of

.45 caliber ammunition and one deformed slug at the perimeter of the crime scene.







Police said the victim’s shoulder bag still contained her personal items and appeared intact, indicating that the incident was not robbery.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the motivies and the identities of the perpetrators.

Early this week, an Egyptian national here was also gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants while heading home with his girlfriend. Eldie Aguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com