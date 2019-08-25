Oil price rollback expected this week

MANILA – Petro Gazz will cut prices of its gasoline and diesel products on Tuesday (August 27).

In an advisory, the oil company said prices of both products will be slashed off PHP0.10 per liter effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

These price adjustments are in line with the changes in the international market.







Last week, Petro Gazz and several oil companies implemented price hikes, also due to adjustments in the international market.

Petro Gazz increased its gasoline products by PHP0.50 per liter while PTT Philippines and Seaoil also adjusted its price by PHP0.35 per liter.

PTT Philippines and Seaoil also hiked the price of diesel by PHP0.60 per liter last week, while it was PHP0.75 per liter for Petro Gazz.

Seaoil also raised kerosene price by PHP0.45 per liter last week.

Other oil companies are expected to announce their price adjustments later today or tomorrow. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com