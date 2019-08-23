2 peddlers killed, P6.8-M shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

MANILA — Two men who allegedly belong to a drug syndicate were killed and PHP6.8 million worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City on Thursday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar identified the fatalities as Jalal Salamoden and Sampiano Rason, believed to be members of the Buratong drug group.

Operatives from the NCRPO Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), Pasig City Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-NCR conducted the buy-bust in front of a gasoline station on Felix Avenue in Barangay dela Paz.







Eleazar said the buy-bust operation was conducted after a police officer acting as a buyer was able to purchase two plastic bags, each containing 200 grams of shabu worth PHP450,000.

After the deal, one of the suspects sensed that they were dealing with an undercover cop so fired at the police officer.

The suspects tried to escape onboard a motorcycle toward Kabayanihan St., resulting in an encounter with authorities.

Aside from the two plastic bags of shabu, police also seized three more plastic bags containing a total of 600 grams of shabu, PHP450,000 marked money, a cal.45 pistol, a caliber .9MM pistol, two assembly magazines and the suspects’ motorcycle.







Based on the records, two are members of syndicated criminal gang headed by Amin Imam Buratong who is serving sentence at National Bilibid Prison for running the infamous “shabu tiangge” in Mayapa Compound, Barangay Sto. Tomas, Pasig City. Buratong was arrested in 2006.

“Basically, they are involved in drugs but we cannot discount the possibility that they are involved in other activities like for example, gun for hire, because they are armed,” Eleazar said.

The suspects were the subject of illegal drugs operation under Case Operational Plan (COPLAN) “Silent Sentinel” targeting illegal drugs personalities distributing within Metro Manila and other neighboring cities.

The seized pieces of evidence were brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory Office for examination. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com