‘Ineng’ likely to bring rains over Bicol, E. Visayas, Quezon

MANILA — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions and Quezon province due to Tropical Storm Ineng, the weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that flash floods and landslides are possible in these areas due to scattered light to moderate and at times heavy rains.







“Ineng” was last eyed 1,135 km. east of Infanta, Quezon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was heading northwest at 15 kph. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon and the Visayas.

This will also cause the same weather condition over Mimaropa, the rest of the Visayas, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands.







Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Landslides and flash floods are possible during severe thunderstorms, according to PAGASA. Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the eastern part of southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and extreme northern Luzon.

Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com