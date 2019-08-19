Ex-DENR chief Gina Lopez passes away

MANILA — Former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez succumbed to brain cancer Monday. She was 65.

Lopez, an environmentalist and philanthropist, was also the chairperson of ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. (AFI).

In a statement, the AFI said Lopez was a “champion for the environment, child protection, and the disadvantaged.”







“She exemplified a life of service to humanity with a deep desire to improve people’s lives, rallied for social justice, and sought to bring hope and change to poor communities,” the statement reads.

The Lopez family requests that in lieu of flowers and Mass cards, donations can be made to the AFI.

“With Gina’s passing, we lost a fervent advocate of children’s rights and protection, a passionate proponent of sustainable livelihood among the underprivileged, and an unswerving champion for environment preservation,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

Lopez founded Bantay Bata 163, Bantay Kalikasan and other programs under AFI, aside from other campaign and projects such as Kapit Bisig Para sa Ilog Pasig, No To Mining in Palawan, and the reforestation of the La Mesa Watershed.







“Gina was the pillar of strength that pushed AFI to achieve what seemed to be impossible. Her caring heart and selfless kind of love inspired people within and beyond the organization to help and serve others,” the statement reads.

“Thank you Gina, for showing us how it is to live in the service of the Filipino,” ABS-CBN said. PNA – northboundasia.com