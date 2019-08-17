PNP counter-terror training facility to rise in Cavite

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the United States government signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the establishment of a “state-of-the-art” counter-terrorism training facility in Cavite in a bid to enhance the police’s counter-terrorism capabilities.

Based on the MOA signed by PNP Chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde and US Embassy in Manila Deputy Chief of Mission John Law, the Regional Counterterrorism Training Center will be constructed at the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite which will cost “PHP350 million (USD6.7 million) of the PHP520 million (USD10 million) planned US investment to establish and jointly operate the center with the PNP.”







Albayalde said the initiative is part of the thorough and strengthened partnership of the country with the US, most especially on counter-terrorism efforts.

“We are grateful to the US Government for this project which we will establish a new training center which mainly designed to boost our counter-terrorism capabilities,” he said.

Albayalde said five newly organized police commando battalions of the PNP Special Action Force are being eyed to receive formal counterterrorism training in the new facility.







“This training facility will certainly provide the PNP with enhanced capability to address threats posed by domestic and transnational terrorism.” Albayalde said.

For its part, the US government, through its embassy in the country, noted the benefits of the training center particularly for the law enforcement units of the Philippines, as well as in its regional partner nations in Southeast Asia.

“The initiative comes in response to a request from the PNP for a state of the art facility to provide enhanced regional counter-terrorism training. The establishment of this center reflects the U.S.’ enduring commitment to support Philippine counter-terrorism efforts and work together to address threats to peace and security in the region,” the US embassy in the Philippines said in a statement. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com