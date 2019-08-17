Discomfort over sharing restrooms must be considered: solon

MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Friday the discomfort over the sharing of sex-separated public restrooms with transgender people must be considered in the discussion of having equal access to such social space.

In a text message to reporters, Sotto argued that access to public bathrooms must be based on biological sex.

“I am all for respecting rights. But how about the sensitivities of women who are uncomfortable with transgenders using women’s restrooms; or straight men donning women’s clothes,” Sotto said.







“Restrooms are biology-based. Lesbians cannot stand in a male-only urinal. Konting (A bit of) reality check naman(please),” Sotto added.

The transgender bathroom controversy cropped up after Gretchen Diez, a transwoman, was barred from using the women’s comfort room of a mall in Cubao, Quezon City and was even handcuffed and arrested by police personnel.







When asked for his position to put up a third restroom in commercial establishments for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community, Sotto said it may be possible but it would be difficult to make it ubiquitous.

“3rd CR (comfort room) for LGBT? Maybe, but difficult to do everywhere,” Sotto said. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com