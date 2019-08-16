3 ‘dope peddlers’ killed, 10 others nabbed in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — Three suspected drug peddlers were killed while 10 others were arrested in intensified anti-illegal drug operations conducted in this province on Wednesday and early morning of Thursday.

Bulacan police director, Col. Chito G. Bersaluna, identified the three fatalities as Mark De Guzman, 29, and his cohort, Christian Santos, 25, both residents of J.P. Rizal St., Barangay Sta. Barbara, Baliwag, and Joeben Galicia, 30, a resident of Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Poblacion, also in Baliwag town.

He said that based on the report of Lt. Victorino Valdez, acting Plaridel police chief, de Guzman and Santos fired toward the police officers upon sensing that they were dealing with undercover agents during the drug transaction in Barangay Sta. Ines, Plaridel at around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.







“This prompted the police officers to retaliate which resulted in the suspects’ death,” Bersaluna said.

Recovered in the crime scene were 19 pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, two caliber .38 revolvers, a digital weighing scale and buy-bust money.

Likewise, Bersaluna said Galicia fired towards the drug enforcement personnel of Baliwag who were about to arrest him after a consummated drug deal in Barangay Pinagbarilan in Baliwag at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, which prompted the police officers to retaliate, resulting in the suspect’s death.

“His unidentified cohort on board a black Yamaha Mio Soul escaped towards Barangay Pagala in Baliwag town,” he said.

Seized after the encounter were one caliber .38 Squires Bingham revolver, one deformed fired bullet, and buy-bust money.

“Galicia was included in the Top 10 Sibat Target of Baliwag Municipal Police Station and known for his involvement in the rampant selling of illegal drugs in Barangay Pinagbarilan and other adjacent barangays in Baliwag,” Bersaluna said.







Meanwhile, the 10 other drug suspects were arrested in a series of anti-illegal drug raids conducted in Obando, Calumpit, Meycauayan, Pandi, Hagonoy, Bocaue, and Guiguinto.

They were identified as Lambert Carbon, Danifer Cabague, Bob Aldrin Enriquez, Ronnel Victor Brual, Ronnel Crisostomo, Pedro Jose Sopeña, Genaro Bondoc, Joshua Pagtalunan, a 16-year-old male included in the drug watch list of Guiguinto and a 16-year-old female branded as “CICL” or child in conflict with the law.

Recovered from them were 20 plastic sachets of shabu, two plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves and buy-bust money. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com