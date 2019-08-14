2 dead, 1 injured in Cotabato City shooting

COTABATO CITY — Policemen were in pursuit of several “persons of interest” believed to be involved in the killing of two roadside jeepney barkers and the wounding of a passerby along Notre Dame Avenue here Tuesday night.

In a report, Col. Portia Manalad, city police director, identified the fatalities as Anwar Sabang, 35, of Barangay Limbo, and a certain “Tho” of Barangay Macaguiling, both in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.







Hit by a stray bullet while passing by the area was Monies Guitawan, 45, of this city. The duo was having a drinking session inside a beer joint in the area before 8 p.m. when approached and fired upon by two men wielding a .45-caliber pistol.

The gunmen fled following the incident. Responding policemen brought the victims to the hospital where they died.

Manalad declined to comment further on the case pending an ongoing police follow-up operation. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com