Southwest monsoon continues to bring scattered rain showers

MANILA — The southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to affect the western section of Luzon and will bring scattered rain showers in some areas Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the areas affected by the habagat include Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales and Bataan.







Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 28-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 26-34 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 17-20 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-33 and Metro Davao 25-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com