P1.24-M marijuana seized in NegOcc town

BACOLOD CITY — Some PHP1.238 million worth of marijuana leaves and plants were seized by policemen in two separate operations in Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental on Sunday afternoon.

Police report on Monday showed the buy-bust in Purok Saging, Barangay Igmaya-an around 5:15 p.m. led to the arrest of Jonas Alvios, 50.







The team lead by Capt. Jerald Muya, town police chief, recovered around eight kilos of dried marijuana leaves worth PHP960,000 and 120 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants valued at PHP158,400.

About two hours earlier, the same police team arrested Nelson Ortiz, 58, in a buy-bust at the public cemetery in Purok Cory, Barangay Pandanon.

The suspect yielded a kilo of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of PHP120,000.

Ortiz was previously a town councilor and a village chief in Don Salvador Benedicto.

Mayor Lawrence Marxlen dela Cruz on Monday urged the police to look deeper into the discovery of these marijuana plantations as he believes there could be a financier in such an illegal drug trade.







“What they discovered is not a joke. They should thoroughly conduct an investigation to determine those behind these plantations,” dela Cruz said in a radio interview.

If not intercepted, the illegal drug supply could have already been distributed to the streets, he said.

“We, the town officials, together with the police, work together to fight illegal drugs. We will not stop until not stop going after them,” dela Cruz added. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com