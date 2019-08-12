Southwest monsoon to bring scattered rains in Luzon

MANILA — Some areas in Luzon will experience scattered rain showers due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) on Monday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon will bring rains over Ilocos, Abra, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan.







Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 26-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 26-35 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 17-20 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-33, and Metro Davao 25-38 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com