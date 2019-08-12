Oil companies announce price rollback

MANILA — Several oil companies will cut prices of their products effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

In their respective advisories, PTT Philippines and Petro Gazz said diesel prices will be slashed off PHP1.10 per liter and gasoline by PHP0.50 per liter.







Seaoil, meanwhile, implemented a price rollback effective 6 a.m. Sunday, August 11.

It reduced gasoline price by PHP0.50 per liter, diesel by PHP1.10 per liter and kerosene by PHP1.30 per liter.

These changes are in line with developments overseas. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com