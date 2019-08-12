Ilocos Norte PNP on full alert vs. terror threat

LAOAG CITY — Members of the Ilocos Norte police force have increased police visibility in places of convergence such as churches, business establishments, bus stations and at the Laoag International Airport.

Lt. Col. Amador Quiocho, acting chief of the Laoag City police reiterated to the public on Sunday to “always be vigilant, always be ready and stay alert at all times.”

Since last week, law enforcers in the province along with some augmentation force from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1st Company continue to conduct area security, police presence, and mobile patrolling in downtown Laoag.







Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams in the 80 barangays of Laoag were also deployed in public areas as they worked with the police on duty day and night.

“We cannot discount the fact that terrorism is a worldwide problem and it should be taken seriously,” said Quiocho as he reported the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are doing their best to secure the public against threat of terror attack.

“For now, the public is advised not to go to crowded places and report to the PNP any potential threat that you observe in your area,” he added as flyers and other education materials on crime prevention are also being distributed to the locals.

The Laoag police hotline numbers are the following: 772-02-01, 0933-853-9013, and 0917-599-7414. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com