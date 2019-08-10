Palace declares Aug. 12 regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday has declared August 12 as a regular holiday in observance of the Eid’l Adha throughout the country.

The chief executive made the declaration through Proclamation No. 789, upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to set the date as a national holiday.

“The Office of the President hopes that with such declaration, our Muslim brothers and sisters can properly observe and enjoy the Feast of Sacrifice with their loved ones,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.







Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Holy Sacrifice is one the most important events celebrated in the Islamic religion.

The proclamation declaring the particular day a regular holiday was issued after the feast’s date has been determined, in accordance with the Hijra or the Islamic calendar. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com