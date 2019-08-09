Motorists using PNP-HPG stickers apprehended in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) operatives have apprehended motorists using stickers bearing HPG’s logo and name, averaging 10 violators per week in the province.

Maj. Juanito Guinid, HPG provincial chief, warned the public of consequences of using their sticker as a reiteration of orders from acting provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan with the aggressive campaign of Oplan Balik Disiplina sa Kalsada (Disiplinadong Driver).







“The provincial director (Maranan) has been very serious about this, in instilling discipline among motorists. Improper use of our stickers for their own gain, para makatakas sa mga checkpoint o mapabilis ang biyahe ay hindi po tanda ng disiplina. Kailangang ayusin po ito (for them to evade checkpoints or to hasten their travel are not signs of discipline),” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Apprehended motorists have been issued tickets, along with the removal of their stickers on the spot.

Guinid warned motorists that use of government agency stickers of which they are not part of is a violation of Articles 177 and 179 of the Revised Penal Code pertaining to usurpation of authority or official functions, and illegal use of uniform or insignia, of which they may suffer the penalty of prision mayor.

“Prision mayor can take up to six years and one day up to 12 years, depending on the court decision,” he added.







Aside from imprisonment, the violator would also pay a large amount of money as fine.

Meanwhile, Guinid said they will continue their operation as long as stickers are still in production.

“With today’s technology, stickers can be easily replicated. But we will not stop until everyone learns that using the HPG’s name in their stickers is prohibited,” he said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com