Manotoc eyes liquor ban in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The Ilocanos’ love for happy hour with drinking sessions like there is no tomorrow may soon be “tempered” as Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc wants to implement liquor ban in the entire province.

Taking a cue from President Rodrigo Duterte’s desire to replicate nationwide the ordinance being implemented in Davao City, where drinking liquor is only up to 1 a.m., Manotoc said it has long been his plan to do the same in Ilocos Norte.







“Ever since I was a board member, I had been contemplating on proposing a liquor ban but we need to consult people and seek their opinions on the matter,” said Manotoc in his first ever press conference held Tuesday at the Capitol session hall as Ilocos Norte governor.

He explained that the liquor ban is meant for the safety and welfare of the Ilocanos, as a number of fatal vehicular accidents and other related incidents reaching his office are often associated to alcohol drinking.

He proposed that from Sunday to Thursday, there will be no selling of alcoholic beverages starting 10 p.m. and from Friday to Saturday, drinking liquor is only up to midnight.

“We hope we can do this to prevent accidents and crimes. Then we can become more productive next day because there is less hang over,” Manotoc said citing workload of hospital personnel will also be lightened if there are fewer accidents.







As of this posting, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte are now contemplating on passing the liquor ban ordinance and ensure its strict implementation once approved.

Col. Cesar Pasiwen, Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office director, said Tuesday the proposed liquor ban is a positive move to lessen vehicular accidents and help maintain peace and order in the province.

This, however, may not be good news to commercial establishments selling liquor. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com