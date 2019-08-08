Itbayat quake relief efforts still ongoing: NDRRMC

MANILA — Relief operations for the quake-battered town of Itbayat in Batanes is still ongoing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced Wednesday.

This is being done with the help of air and sea assets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said.

“Utilizing air and sea assets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the NDRRMC transported food and non-food items for the 1,025 families affected by the earthquake, as well as deployed personnel to aid in the relief mission,” Jalad said in a statement.

Jalad said the NDRRMC facilitated the airlift of relief goods to Batanes utilizing four C-130 flights, five C-295 flights, and one CN-212i flight by the Philippine Air Force (PAF). It also coordinated the ferrying of goods to the affected areas via the Philippine Navy’s BRP Pangasinan (PS-31).

Since the earthquake struck, at least 3,324 boxes of food items have been transported to Batanes along with potable water in bottles and gallon containers.

Also, 626 boxes of hygiene and sanitation kits, 24 boxes of assorted medicines, and other needed items such as pillows, folding beds, clothing, and school supplies were provided to the families.

Likewise, one desalination unit, 30 units of water purifiers, 80 tents, 12 generator sets, and various telecommunications equipment have also been dispatched. Jalad said the NDRRMC remains on standby to replenish these supplies whenever necessary.

As this developed, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and National Housing Authority (NHA) also distributed financial assistance to the casualties and families with damaged houses starting August 5.

This took place shortly after the joint assessment conducted by OCD, DSWD, NHA, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Public Works and Highways, and Batanes local government unit.

The DSWD and DOLE will also be implementing a cash-for-work program to further assist the earthquake victims. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com