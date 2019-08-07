Northern Luzon terror threat still under validation: PNP

MANILA – Like the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP) is also validating reports that terrorists are out to conduct attacks on targets in the “named areas” of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, said on Tuesday.

“It’s still under validation, wala pang confirmation na nakukuha kami from our people on the ground (Our people on the ground have yet to get confirmation),” said Albayalde in a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City.







“I think yung sinasabi ng AFP dyan (I think what the AFP said) is an intelligence information that they relayed to the different units on the ground because usually that’s a normal process that when we get information, lalo na kung nanggagaling dito(especially if it came from) some sources even from our counterparts, shinishare natin yan sa mga line units natin (we share it) on the ground for validation,” he added.

Nevertheless, Albayalde said the PNP will remain vigilant and continue to be aggressive in intelligence and information gathering to quell any possible terror threats.

“While validating this information they have to maintain vigilance and they have strengthened their intelligence, target hardening measures, yung kanilang mga (their) police intervention activities like checkpoints, presence, visibility,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde said the Filipino people should stand united in fighting terrorism particularly the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).







“We know that ISIS are really targeting the churches like what happened in Sulu. Gusto kasi nilang magcreate nila ng away dito (they what to create conflict) between our brother Muslims and the Catholics or even Christians. Huwag po tayo magpadala dyan (We should not allow it),” he said.

On Monday, AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said they received information about possible terror attacks in the NOLCOM area of responsibility (AOR) like business centers and churches.

Arevalo said the information which was relayed to the intelligence units of NAPOLCOM is still subject to verification.

He advised the people to remain calm and be vigilant by reporting any suspicious people and activities in their communities. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com