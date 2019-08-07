Mayor Isko orders inspection of female dormitories

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered on Wednesday the inspection of all-female dormitories in the city.

This, after a 69-year-old landlord, Noe Nodalo, was caught taking videos of a female boarder inside a bathroom using a hidden camera.

According to reports, two VHS tapes containing videos of 15 female boarders using the dormitory’s bathroom were seized from the suspect.

Domagoso signed Executive Order No. 25 mandating the creation of a committee to inspect all dormitories — whether or not they are complying with the local government’s prescribed rules and regulations on operation and maintenance.







Domagoso assigned Manila City Administrator Felixberto Espiritu as the chairman of the committee and City Legal Officer, lawyer Emeterio “Jun” Moreno as the vice chairman.

“The committee shall ensure that dormitories, boarding houses, rooms for rent and such allied businesses in the City of Manila are complying with regulatory requirements governing business operations and safety building standards,” Domagaso said citing the ordinance.

It shall include the standards stated in the Building Code, Fire Code and Ordinance No. 4765, he added.

The order also instructs the committee to form composite teams which include inspectors from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Manila Health Department (MHD), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other departments, offices, and bureaus of the nation’s capital.

“The committee, based on the evaluation report of the composite team, shall make recommendations to the Honorable Mayor, on the approval/disapproval of licenses of these establishments,” the order read.

On Monday, Nodalo was arrested after the female boarder filed a complaint at the Sampaloc Police Station.

Nodalo is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Law. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com