Kidapawan fire destroys 24 houses

COTABATO CITY – A fire believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit gutted down at least 24 homes, mostly made of semi-concrete and light materials, in Barangay Poblacion, Kidapawan City on Monday.

Citing a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Psalmer Bernalte, Kidapawan disaster risk reduction and management council action officer, said the conflagration started at about 8:30 a.m. in one of the houses in Mariano Cuenco Street, Barangay Poblacion.







“It quickly spread to other house made of semi-concrete materials,” Bernalte said.

Also burned were three motorbikes and a swine, while a child was reportedly trapped inside their house during the conflagration but escaped by leaping off toward Nuangan River.

Witnesses told arson investigators that the fire originated from the house of the Abelgas family after the house circuit breaker exploded and triggered a blaze.

The fire victims are now temporarily housed at the covered court of Barangay Magsaysay. Noel Punzalan and Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com

