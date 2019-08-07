AFP says Northern Luzon ‘terror plot’ negative so far

MANILA — Ongoing verifications of the supposed terrorist plot to attack cities and churches in Northern Luzon have so far yielded negative information.

“Una sa lahat yan ay subject for verification and thus far ang nakikita ni (Lt.) Gen. Ramiro Rey ang Commander ng Nolcom (Northern Luzon Command), so far mukhang (negative) naman ang report na ito (First of all, this information is subject for verification and thus far, what Lt. Gen. Ramiro Rey, Nolcom Commander, sees is that so far, the report is negative),” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in an interview with DZRH Wednesday.







Despite this, the AFP will continue to monitor and conduct surveillance operations in the Nolcom area of operations.

“But ganun pa din ang pinararating ng inyong Armed Forces. Na ang AFP ay patuloy sa pagmo-monitor at pagmamanman sa mga lugar na ito lalo na yung mga nabanggit na lugar upang siguruhin na hindi tayo masingitan (But still, the Armed Forces is relaying the same thing. That the AFP continues to monitor and keep a close watch on these areas, especially the areas mentioned in the report to make sure that that we will not be caught flat-footed),” he added.

Arevalo was referring to an “alert memo” received by the Nolcom stating that a “Crusader Cities” with business centers and “Crusader Churches” in northern Luzon is being targeted for attack.

“Our SOP (standard operating procedure) dictates never to take chances by dismissing the information outright or believing it as gospel truth. Because no matter how doubtful or credible an information is, we do verification. We have to take, as we have been instituting, appropriate security measures in either case,” the AFP spokesperson earlier said.







“We advise our countrymen to remain calm and continue with their daily and routine activities — never to be stopped or deterred by such unconfirmed report,” he added.

Arevalo said the AFP is urging everyone to be vigilant and be actively involved in monitoring and reporting to authorities any suspicious people or activities in their communities.

“Terrorism will prosper only if we will let our guards down,” he added. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com