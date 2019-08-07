3 fishermen rescued in Pangasinan

DASOL, Pangasinan — Three fishermen have been rescued here by fellow fishermen after their boat capsized due to strong waves caused by intensified southwest monsoon.

Capt. Gilbert Ferrer, officer-in-charge of Dasol Police Station, identified the rescued fishermen as Lito Buccat, 30; Roel Baitle, 25; and Rey Opinga, 29; all residents of Barangay Poblacion Infanta.







“They were found by a fisherman from this town on Sunday floating after their boat capsized and sank due to bad weather on Saturday,” Ferrer said.

He added their boat was totally wrecked and the fishermen have minor injuries.

Following their rescue, Ferrer said the fishermen were brought to a hospital and finally turned over to their families.

“They are now safe and sound with their families,” he said.







The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Saturday issued a gale warning advisory in the whole province with sea condition of rough to very rough, and wave height from 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

In the advisory, fishermen were asked not to sail because of expected high and rough waves. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com