Tornado displaces 30 families in Lanao Sur

ILIGAN CITY — Some 30 families were displaced after a strong tornado hit a residential area in Barangay Proper, Marogong town in Lanao del Sur, around 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Saripada Pacasum, Jr., head of Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the weather phenomenon damaged 15 houses, three small buildings, a school building of a local secondary school, a mosque, and a Madrasah.







The area is around 200 meters away from the municipal hall.

Pacasum said, two wounded students identified as Saima Victory and Jawad Camlon were brought to a hospital in nearby Malabang town.

The 35th Marine Company of the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team that responded to the area brought two students, identified as Nurhada Ameraol and Nurmalia Maruhom, to the same hospital.

Chua said small tornadoes continued hovering the area until Sunday, and that the displaced residents are temporarily living with their relatives. Divina Suson / PNA – northboundasia.com