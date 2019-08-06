PAL secures HK flights Monday night, advises areas to avoid

MANILA — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced Monday afternoon it was able to secure regular operations for three flights between Hong Kong and Manila later tonight.

Flights PR 310 MNL-HKG, PR 311 HKG-MNL, and PR 312 MNL-HKG will go as scheduled, the carrier said.

Earlier, PAL announced the cancellation of flights PR 306, PR 307, PR 318, and PR 319, due to the slowdown in airport operations brought by the ongoing protests in the Chinese territory.







Affected passengers may rebook, refund their tickets, or may be accommodated on available flights scheduled for August 6.

Meanwhile, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the carrier is advising passengers to avoid the following protest areas in Hong Kong:

Tamar Park, Admiralty

Sha Tin Town Hall Plaza

Tuen Moon Park

Discovery Park, Tsuen Wan

Wong Tai Tin Square

MacPherson Playground, Mongkok

Kwong Fuk Football Park, Tai Po

Passengers are also told to avoid wearing black or white as these are the colors of protest, she added.

PAL and the Manila International Airport Authority are advising passengers to monitor their flight status. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com